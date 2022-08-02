Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister
U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he asked officials to prepare a standard operating procedure (SoP) in this regard. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials.
He said tripping of power during the chief minister’s Ayodhya visit and during the ruling party’s meeting in Chitrakoot recently, was a serious matter and warned that repeat of such incidents in future would not be tolerated.
“Load-shedding must stop at places of religious importance, during important events and during VIP visits,” he stressed.
He further told officials to see that there was no shortage of electricity for the purpose of irrigation by farmers. He said high line losses must be curbed at any cost and apart from enhancing revenue collection in proportion to the sale of electricity to consumers.
He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.
Meanwhile, UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Monday issued detailed instructions to discoms asking them to take appropriate steps to stop electricity accidents in the state.
He also suspended a junior engineer, Deepak Gupta, for not issuing an electricity connection to a consumer in Gorakhpur for three years despite the consumer having completed all formalities.
After the consumer made a complaint through an e-mail to him, Devraj set up an inquiry committee that found charges against the JE who is currently posted in Farrukhabad, true.
-
BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme. The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
-
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
-
Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles
The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.
-
Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death
In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.
-
Uddhav’s show of support for Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Raut's residence on Monday in a strident expression of his support for his party spokesperson, even as the Enforcement Directorate produced Raut before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which granted the agency custody till August 4. “A Shiv Sainik is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.
