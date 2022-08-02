Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister

U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he asked officials to prepare a standard operating procedure (SoP) in this regard. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials.

He said tripping of power during the chief minister’s Ayodhya visit and during the ruling party’s meeting in Chitrakoot recently, was a serious matter and warned that repeat of such incidents in future would not be tolerated.

“Load-shedding must stop at places of religious importance, during important events and during VIP visits,” he stressed.

He further told officials to see that there was no shortage of electricity for the purpose of irrigation by farmers. He said high line losses must be curbed at any cost and apart from enhancing revenue collection in proportion to the sale of electricity to consumers.

He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.

Meanwhile, UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Monday issued detailed instructions to discoms asking them to take appropriate steps to stop electricity accidents in the state.

He also suspended a junior engineer, Deepak Gupta, for not issuing an electricity connection to a consumer in Gorakhpur for three years despite the consumer having completed all formalities.

After the consumer made a complaint through an e-mail to him, Devraj set up an inquiry committee that found charges against the JE who is currently posted in Farrukhabad, true.