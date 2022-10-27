Ensure cleanliness, other arrangements during Chhath: Minister

Uttar Pradesh urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has directed all urban bodies to ensure cleanliness in view of the upcoming Chhath festival.

During the virtual review with the officials of local bodies at his residence on Thursday , he directed the urban bodies to check waterlogging caused by rain and repair all potholes along with fogging and anti-larva spray for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya etc.

Sharma said after Diwali, complaints had been received from some places regarding poor cleanliness. He said instructions had been given to clean those areas on priority. The minister also issued directives for proper disposal of garbage by starting special drives. He said garbage and dirt should not be visible anywhere in cities. He said that air pollution also increased significantly during this time in cities and efforts should be made to reduce it.

Sharma said elaborate security arrangements should be made in coordination with local police administration to avoid any untoward incident anywhere during Chhath festival that will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year.

Adequate arrangement of lights, barricading should also be done in water streams to prevent devotees and children from going into deep water. Changing rooms should be made at all places of worship so that women don’t feel any inconvenience.

Along with this, instructions were also given for installation of mobile toilets in large numbers. Sharma said reports of increase in dengue cases were also coming from many other cities, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly. The mosquito-borne and communicable diseases must be effectively dealt with.

He also directed to pay special attention to cleanliness of religious places, especially Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot, Maa Vindhyavasini, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mathura among others.