Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure that benefits of the government's welfare schemes reach every eligible person in the state. Ensure every needy person receives benefits of welfare schemes: CM Adityanath

"It should be ensured that the benefits of the government's welfare schemes reach every eligible citizen. From housing to medical treatment, from a daughter's education and marriage to pensions for destitute persons and senior citizens, the government has numerous schemes for every needy section of society," Adityanath said while issuing directions to officials during Janata Darshan here.

Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur late on Monday evening, met around 200 people and listened to their grievances during the Janata Darshan organised at Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning.

During the interaction, he assured needy individuals of support in securing housing and benefits under other welfare schemes, as well as substantial financial assistance for the treatment of those suffering from serious illnesses.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring that every needy and eligible person receives the benefits of welfare schemes and that every issue is resolved effectively.

Urging people to apply for the schemes to avail themselves of the benefits, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that every eligible individual is assisted in applying for the relevant schemes and receives the intended benefits.

Referring the grievance applications received during Janata Darshan to the concerned administrative and police officials for redressal, he instructed that all issues should be resolved in a timely, impartial and satisfactory manner.

He directed officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public grievances.

As on previous occasions, some people had come to Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them that no one's treatment would stop due to a lack of funds.

He instructed officials that for every needy person, the administration should promptly prepare and submit estimates for advanced medical treatment. As soon as the estimate is received, the government will immediately provide the required funds.

During Janata Darshan, a woman from Jaunpur district alleged that an NGO had issued fake certificates and sought an investigation into the matter. He directed officials to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action.

Regarding complaints related to illegal land encroachment, the chief minister instructed the police that if any influential person is illegally occupying someone else's land, strict action should be taken against them.

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