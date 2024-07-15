Ensure not a single consumer gets incorrect power bill, CM to UPPCL

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that providing accurate and timely bills to consumers and collecting payments from them was the biggest challenge before the power corporation, while reviewing the power generation, transmission, and distribution in the state. “Overbilling or delayed billing not only troubles consumers, but also discourages them from paying bills. Ensure not a single consumer gets an incorrect power bill,” the CM told UPPCL officials. (File Photo)

“Overbilling or delayed billing not only troubles consumers, but also discourages them from paying bills. Ensure not a single consumer gets an incorrect power bill,” the CM told UPPCL officials presiding over a meeting of the energy minister.

“Hence, it should be ensured that bills are accurate and provided on time. Establish communication with consumers. Solid efforts should be made from discom to the feeder level for this purpose,” he said directing officials.

It was observed in the meeting that power was being provided to all without any discrimination or VIP culture. Despite the intense heatwave this time, additional efforts were made to provide 24-hour electricity supply across the state from March 15 to June 30 for the convenience of the public.

Reviewing the status of upcoming power projects, the CM directed officials to ensure early completion of units under development in Ghatampur, Panki, Obra-C, and Jawaharpur.

Apart from Obra D, Anpara E, and the second phase of Meja Thermal Project being established as joint ventures with the NTPC, the construction of the Khurja Thermal Project being developed with THDC should be expedited to increase the state’s power generation capacity, he said.

He also directed officials to conduct a study to explore the potential for establishing pump storage plants in the state.

It was told in the meeting that demand for electricity was increasing rapidly. In 2018-19, the highest demand in a single day was 20,062 mw, which reached 30,618 mw on June 13 this season.

To fulfill the commitment of providing power to every house without interruption, the transmission system needed to be improved further. The necessity should be studied before establishing new sub-stations and new ones should be established as per the requirements of the next five years, said the CM.

Taking a serious view of supply disruptions caused by transformer failures, Adityanath said whether it was a village or an urban area, if a transformer breaks down, it should be repaired immediately.

“A new transformer should be sent as needed. Strict compliance with the set timeframe should be ensured. The work of agencies repairing transformers should also be monitored. Every call on the toll-free number/helpline should be attended to, and every consumer’s problem should be resolved appropriately,” he emphasised.

The chief minister said there was often dissatisfaction among people regarding electricity connection charges, and it was essential to bring uniformity in this. “Unnecessary infrastructure charges should be reduced,” he added.

He said it was good to see enthusiasm among people for the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme with over 1.8 million people already registered for this scheme.

“Necessary action should be taken to develop all municipal corporations, including Ayodhya, as Solar Cities”, he told officials.

He laid emphasis on the need for completing land acquisition process quickly for the proposed solar parks in Jhansi, Lalitpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Chitrakoot, and Jalaun.