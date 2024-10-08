Ensure public reps are given chairs of same size, decor as used by officers in meetings: UP govt

LUCKNOW Taking strong exception to the violation of protocol norms, the UP government has asked officers to ensure that public representatives -- MPs, MLAs and MLCs -- are given chairs having the same decor/size as are used by them at official meetings in the state capital or in districts. If officers are holding a meeting sitting on a sofa, the public representatives too should be given a seat respectfully on a sofa, as per the directive. (File photo)

The state government gave directives in this regard vide a government order (GO) dated October 7, 2024, pointing out that officers use a higher chair or the one decorated with a towel at official meetings convened at state headquarters and in districts while public representatives are made to sit on common chairs.

The GO points out that public representatives enjoy a higher place in the subsidiary warrant of precedence issued by it, and so, such instances of seating them on common chairs was violation of subsidiary warrant of precedence.

“I have been directed to tell officers that respectable arrangements, in accordance with the protocol, should be made for seating of MPs, MLAs and MLCs at meetings organised at state headquarters/district level. Hon’ble members should have the chairs with the same decor as are provided to officers. If the officers are holding meeting sitting on a sofa, the MPs/MLAs/MLCs too should also respectfully be seated on a sofa,” said JP Singh, principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department.