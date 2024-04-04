 Ensure recovery of missing Kashi advocate: CM to police commissioner - Hindustan Times
Ensure recovery of missing Kashi advocate: CM to police commissioner

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2024 10:35 PM IST

VARANASI A delegation of advocates met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the circuit house here on Thursday and demanded that an advocate who had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on March 27 should be recovered.

Lawyers’ delegation with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi (HT)
The delegation comprising Banaras Bar Association president Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Banaras Bar Association general secretary Kamlesh Yadav, Central Bar Association president Murali Singh and general secretary Surendra Pandey and former president of Banaras Bar Ghanshyam Patel submitted a letter of their demand to the chief minister.

“We met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and told him that an advocate had gone missing under suspicious circumstances eight days ago. He has not been traced so far,” said Kamlesh Singh Yadav, adding, “We demanded that the missing lawyer should be traced.”

Taking serious note of the demand , the CM instructed the Varanasi police commissioner to take necessary action in this regard and ensure recovery of the missing advocate Surendra Patel.

Surendra Patel had gone missing from Manduwadih area on March 27 under suspicious circumstances. The advocate had sent a message to his brother from his mobile to save his life. The seriousness of the matter increased in view of this message.

His kin lodged a complaint with Manduadeeh police following which police registered a missing complaint and swung into action. The advocate’s bike was recovered from Phulwaria area. But till date the advocate has not been found .

