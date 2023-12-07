close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure that kabristan land is not encroached: HC to Prayagraj dist admin

Ensure that kabristan land is not encroached: HC to Prayagraj dist admin

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Dec 07, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Allegedly, Abu Talib, a close aid of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed had encroached the kabristan (graveyard) located in the Chakia area.

The Allahabad high court has asked the Prayagraj district administration to ensure that the property of Choti Karbala Kabristan Waqf in the city was not usurped or encroached upon.

The court asked the respondents in the case to file their reply within ten days and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.
The court asked the respondents in the case to file their reply within ten days and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.

Allegedly, Abu Talib, a close aid of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed had encroached the kabristan (graveyard) located in the Chakia area.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The court also asked the respondents in the case to file their reply within ten days and fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.

The bench, comprising Justice MC Tripathi and justice Prashant Kumar, passed the order in a petition filed by the waqf that manages the kabristan.

The court, after hearing counsel for the parties, observed: “Before proceeding further on merit of the case, let the respondents may file an affidavit within ten days. A rejoinder affidavit, if any, may be filed within three days thereafter. Put up as fresh on 15.12.2023. Meanwhile, the competent authority must ensure that the property in question may not be usurped or encroached upon.”

According to the etitioner, Talib had illegally encroached the land and, in this regard, various complaints were filed with different authorities since 2017 but no action was taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out