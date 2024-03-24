Ensure uninterrupted power supply during Holi: UPPCL chairman to discoms

Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Goyel, on Saturday asked all the five government discoms to ensure uninterrupted and stable electricity supply during the festival of Holi across the state. Ensure uninterrupted power supply during Holi: UPPCL chairman (File)

“Considering the significance of the Holi festival, it has been decided to keep the state illuminated throughout the festival, ensuring no power cuts. This will not only benefit the general public but also businesses,” Goyel said, adding directives had been issued to all the discoms in this regard.

He said that throughout the festival, every area across the state would enjoy an uninterrupted electricity supply for 24 hours.

The chairman instructed departmental officials to proceed with vigilance and undertake all essential measures to guarantee continuous power supply to all residents.

Notably, managing directors of discoms, chief engineers and officials of electricity corporation have been directed to ensure electricity supply in the state as per the prescribed schedule even after Holi.

Notably, the government has allocated 18 hours of power supply in rural areas, 21.30 hours each in nagar panchayat and tehsil headquarters, 24 hours for district headquarters and 20 hours in rural areas of all 7 districts of Bundelkhand.

“In all these areas, efforts are being made to ensure electricity supply in accordance with the specified schedules. However, on the occasion of festivals, UPPCL has committed to providing 24-hour electricity supply in all areas,” the chairman said.