Ensure victory of NDA candidates in U.P: Jayant to cadre

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 15, 2024 08:58 AM IST

National spokesman Anil Dubey said that Jayant Chaudhary issued directions to workers in a meeting in Varanasi.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary has directed the party workers to work hard to ensure victory of the NDA candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant Chaudhary (File)
Jayant Chaudhary (File)

Giving this information RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said that Jayant Chaudhary issued directions to workers in a meeting in Varanasi. He was in Kashi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Monday and nomination event on Tuesday.

Interacting with the RLD workers Jayant stated that from the four phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh, it was clear that the scales were tipped in favour of the NDA on all seats.

“The opposition lacks issues, so they are misleading the public by raising constitutional and reservation issues. He said that neither the Constitution nor reservation is in danger in this country,” he said.

He urged the party workers for coordination with the NDA across all districts of the state.

“Prior to this, a grand welcome was accorded to RLD chief and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda by the RLD workers at Varanasi Airport. A meeting was held between both leaders at Varanasi Airport to discuss the Lok Sabha elections,” Dubey said.

Follow Us On