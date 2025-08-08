Entangled in ‘internal conflicts’, UP govt ignoring flood victims: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of neglecting flood victims while being “entangled in its own conflicts.” Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

In a statement issued on Friday, Yadav said: “Floods have wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh and the condition of 22 districts is very bad with Ganga, Yamuna, Rapti, Saryu and Ghagra overflowing. “Many people have lost their lives. Apart from food shortage, people are desperate for medicines and treatment. The condition of animals is even worse. Government arrangements are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

“There is no one to look after the flood victims even as the BJP government is entangled in internal conflicts. Flood victims are stranded at many places. It is the responsibility of the government and administration to arrange food, water and medicines, but it seems that the government has gone to rest in a monastery. While the public is groaning, the chief minister is busy touring and not paying attention to the flood victims,” Yadav alleged.

Highlighting the situation in Orai district, he said: “Many people have become homeless with floodwaters inundating nearly 100 houses. In Prayagraj, 80,000 students preparing for competitive exams have left their lodges, while more than 400 libraries are lying closed. The situation is no different in other districts of the state,” Yadav said.

He also claimed that life in Lucknow had been severely disrupted by heavy rains, damaging millet and pulse crops and injuring several people due to collapsing houses.