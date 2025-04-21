Menu Explore
Entry gates to Ayodhya to be developed as tourist centres

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 21, 2025 10:31 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has finalised the blueprint, and work on the outlined construction and development projects will begin soon

The six major entry gates to Ayodhya will be developed into tourist service centres, a press statement issued by the state government on Monday read.


A view of Ayodhya town (HT File Photo)

Shri Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Hanuman, Garuda, and Jatayu gates are being developed as gate complexes. Tourist facilitation centres will be constructed near all six gates, with the development of budget hotels and guest houses, art and craft galleries, food courts, amphitheaters, multi-level parking, green zones, and EV charging stations set to come up here, the statement read.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has finalised the blueprint, and work on the outlined construction and development projects will begin soon.

According to the blueprint prepared, among the six tourist facilitation centres (TFCs) planned in Ayodhya, the one at Jatayu Gate will be the largest. Located on Ambedkar Nagar Road, the tourist centre will cover an area of 5.76 hectares. Meanwhile, the centre at Shri Ram Gate on Lucknow Road will span 4.91 hectares. The centre at Lakshman Gate on Gonda Road will cover 4.5 hectares; Bharat Gate on Sultanpur Road, 2.04 hectares; Hanuman Gate on Gorakhpur Road, 3.59 hectares; and Garuda Gate on Rae Bareli Road, 4.98 hectares.

In addition, the development will include toilet blocks, WSTPs and STPs, petrol and CNG pumps, MLCPs (multi-level car parks), boundary walls, open pavilions, and modern food courts—ensuring a comprehensive and comfortable experience for tourists.

