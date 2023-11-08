E-office system to be implemented in 5 U.P. hospitals

As many as five hospitals in Uttar Pradesh (U.P) have scheduled the implementation of an e-office system, which enables the hospitals to digitise all records, including the data of every patient. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, King George’s Medical University, Kalyan Singh Super specialty Cancer Institute and Government Medical College, Kanpur, are in the process of enabling the e-office system in the initial phase.

With this new system, doctors will no longer have to spend hours searching for patient files, as all information will be available with a simple mouse click.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak stated, “The e-office system will be implemented in five hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. The primary goal is to digitise all letters, documents and files within these hospitals. Implementation has already begun in five hospitals across the state. If the pilot program proves successful, the system will be expanded to other medical institutions. This initiative aims to promote accountable, effective, and transparent operations, making day-to-day hospital functions more efficient. Tasks like searching for files and documents will require less time, ensuring greater transparency and reducing the chances of files going missing. This will significantly expedite file searches.”

At present, the e-office system is already operational in the state secretariat. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has instructed the release of funds for the implementation of the e-hospital system in five hospitals.

He explained that introducing the e-office system in five medical institutions within the state, similar to its implementation in the secretariat, is intended to enhance transparency. A budget provision of ₹7134.90 lakh has been allocated for this purpose.

The first installment, amounting to ₹188.44 lakh, has already been disbursed to the hospitals. The executing agency, U.P. Electronics Corporation, has been directed to expedite the implementation.

