EOW arrests ex-principal of Hathras college in 25-cr scholarship scam

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested the former principal of Lalaram Inter College in Hathras for his alleged involvement in the ₹25-crore minority scholarship scam, officials said on Sunday. The accused was arrested under the special operation, ‘Abhiyan Shikanja’. The accused was arrested under the special operation, ‘Abhiyan Shikanja’. (For representation)

In a press note shared with the media, the EOW officials stated that the accused was identified as Dinesh Kumar aka Dinesh Chandra, the former principal of Lalaram Inter College in Madhuri, Agsauli, Sikandra Rao, Hathras. The arrest was made after the former principal’s involvement in the embezzlement was established during the investigation.

“The former principal allegedly prepared a fraudulent list of minority students to claim ₹10 lakh in scholarship funds, which he subsequently embezzled,” an EOW official said.

Sharing further details, the official said that the embezzlement dates back to the academic sessions of 2011-12 and 2012-13, during which the state government had allocated substantial funds for pre-matric scholarships to minority students up to Class 8.

He said investigations revealed that 62 educational institutions and madrasas, in collusion with the then minority welfare officer of Hathras and other accomplices, siphoned off the funds using fake names and requisition forms. The total misappropriated amount was pegged at ₹24.92 crore.

The EOW official said the investigation in the case was initiated after an FIR was registered at the Mursan police station in Hathras under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 409, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, along with sections 204, 120-B, and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“The investigation was later transferred to the EOW, which uncovered the full extent of the scam. The comprehensive investigation identified 81 individuals involved in the scam, including three government officials and 78 private individuals. So far, charge sheets have been filed in the court against 46 accused, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining 34,” the official explained.