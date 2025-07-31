EOW arrests key accused in Hathras scholarship scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested one of the prime accused in the ₹2.74-crore scholarship scam that took place in Hathras district during the 2009-10 academic session, officials said. The accused, Rajesh Kumar alias Rajiv Gupta. (Sourced)

Rajesh Kumar alias Rajiv Gupta, manager of Shri Krishna PG College in Hathras, was arrested by the EOW team from Etah on July 30 (Wednesday),” according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

According to officials, the scam involved the misappropriation of ₹2.74-crore scholarship funds meant for backward class students from Class 8 to the postgraduate level. The funds were allegedly siphoned off by managers of 14 educational institutions in collusion with other co-accused.

The case was initially registered against Rajesh Kumar alias Rajiv Gupta at Mursan police station in Hathras on March 8, 2011, under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B, and 204 of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Initially investigated at the district level, the case was later handed over to the EOW by a government order dated April 24, 2014.

EOW officials said their investigation found 33 people guilty, including seven public servants and 26 private individuals. All were charged under serious criminal and corruption-related offences, the statement said.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining 22 accused who are still at large, officials said.