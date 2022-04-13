EOW begins probe in LMC auto parts scam
The UP Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has sought details about Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials, contractors, vendors and firms accused of irregularities in supply of auto parts to the corporation between 2018 and 2020.
Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi had around eight months ago sought a probe into the alleged irregularities in the auto parts supply.
The EOW, a few days back, sought details about officials who were allegedly responsible for making payments without verifying the supply of parts in the workshop of LMC’s rubbish removal department, where trucks and other vehicles of the corporation are repaired, a top LMC official said.
It is alleged that some firms took payment at ‘inflated’ rates and some took payment without even supplying auto parts in the workshop.
Officials like former chief finance officer MM Lal, chief engineer RN Mishra, assistant engineer Rajesh Prakash Joshi and 12 other officials are expected to be questioned, the LMC official said.
The superintendent of police, EOW, recently sent a ‘confidential’ letter to the LMC administration, in which details about the ‘work orders’ issued for purchase of auto parts during that period have been sought.
The LMC official said, “Officials of corporation have been directed to cooperate with EOW. All details and documents required for the probe would be made available to the EOW officials so that the truth can come out.”
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “The system needs to be overhauled, everything will come out in the open after the probe.”
-
3 drown as boat capsizes in Gandak river in Kushinagar
Three women drowned when a boat carrying around 10 people capsized in Gandak river in east UP's Kushinagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. Gorakhpur range deputy inspector general J Ravindra Goud said the deceased were identified as Asma Khatoon (35), Gudiya (18) and Soni (16)-- all residents of Paniyahawa Tola, Patalhawa under Hanumanganj police station limits. He said seven others traveling on the same boat were rescued and taken to a hospital.
-
Delhi reports 299 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 50% rise since Tuesday
Delhi on Wednesday recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – a rise of almost 50 per cent since Tuesday when it had reported 202 infections. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday had said his government was keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there was no major reason to panic at present. He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.
-
Bombay HC refuses permanent bail to Varavara Rao, extends temporary one for 3 months
The Bombay high court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
-
Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Five tanks that are in the contractors' possession and have large dues were sealed last week. The sports department has started checking each property and its status. At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
-
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
