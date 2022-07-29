E-rickshaws barred on 11 main routes of Lko

Lucknow To streamline traffic in the state capital, the district administration along with Lucknow Municipal Corporation and traffic police, has prohibited movement of e-rickshaws on 11 major routes of the city.

Earlier, a notification to this effect was issued under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Section 178 of Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act 1988 on May 12 but the e-rickshaw can still be seen plying on these routes daily.

The order, aimed at regulating the movement of e-rickshaws, has had no impact because the e- rickshaws flout norms and also because the traffic police are lenient.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has written to traffic police and RTO to start a drive against plying of e-rickshaws as they are also one of the components which encroach upon a major part of the road.

As per RTO figures, there are about 30,000 e-rickshaws that operate in the city. If not regulated, they can be a big traffic nuisance for Lucknowites in days to come.

ARTO Akhilesh Dwivedi said, “The rules must be followed by e-rickshaw drivers. The authorities will conduct some drives next month if the e-rickshaws are found plying on banned routes and suitable action would be taken. It is essential for an e-rickshaw driver to have a four-wheeler driving license that has to be checked.”

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “E-rickshaws have marked routes for them .If they don’t follow the rules, they would be penalised.”

The banned routes

Hazratganj to Parivartan Chowk

From Hazratganj Crossing to Sikandarbagh Crossing

From Hazratganj Crossing to Burlington Crossing Vidhan Sabha Marg

Hazratganj crossing to Governor House

Bandariya Bagh to Polytechnic Crossing

Pickup Bridge to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

From Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to High Court

Ahimamau to Arjunganj Lalbatti Crossing

Amausi to Singar Nagar

Kamta Shaheed Path to Shaheed Path turn, Kanpur Road

Badshahnagar crossing to Polytechnic crossing