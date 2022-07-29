E-rickshaws barred on 11 main routes of Lko
Lucknow To streamline traffic in the state capital, the district administration along with Lucknow Municipal Corporation and traffic police, has prohibited movement of e-rickshaws on 11 major routes of the city.
Earlier, a notification to this effect was issued under Section 115 of Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Section 178 of Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Act 1988 on May 12 but the e-rickshaw can still be seen plying on these routes daily.
The order, aimed at regulating the movement of e-rickshaws, has had no impact because the e- rickshaws flout norms and also because the traffic police are lenient.
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has written to traffic police and RTO to start a drive against plying of e-rickshaws as they are also one of the components which encroach upon a major part of the road.
As per RTO figures, there are about 30,000 e-rickshaws that operate in the city. If not regulated, they can be a big traffic nuisance for Lucknowites in days to come.
ARTO Akhilesh Dwivedi said, “The rules must be followed by e-rickshaw drivers. The authorities will conduct some drives next month if the e-rickshaws are found plying on banned routes and suitable action would be taken. It is essential for an e-rickshaw driver to have a four-wheeler driving license that has to be checked.”
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “E-rickshaws have marked routes for them .If they don’t follow the rules, they would be penalised.”
For Box
The banned routes
Hazratganj to Parivartan Chowk
From Hazratganj Crossing to Sikandarbagh Crossing
From Hazratganj Crossing to Burlington Crossing Vidhan Sabha Marg
Hazratganj crossing to Governor House
Bandariya Bagh to Polytechnic Crossing
Pickup Bridge to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan
From Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to High Court
Ahimamau to Arjunganj Lalbatti Crossing
Amausi to Singar Nagar
Kamta Shaheed Path to Shaheed Path turn, Kanpur Road
Badshahnagar crossing to Polytechnic crossing
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics