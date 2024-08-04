Etawah: 7 killed, 40 hurt as bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra e-way

Seven people were killed and 40 others sustained injuries after a car crashed into a bus causing both the vehicles to plunge into a 20 feet gorge near in Etawah district’s Usrahar on Agra-Lucknow Expressway early on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred early on Sunday. (For Representation)

Expressing his grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work for the injured. The CM also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

A police team that rushed to the spot on getting information formed a human chain to rescue the injured and transport them to the trauma centre in Saifai. The double-decker bus, which had a Nagaland registration, was carrying 60 passengers, while the car was occupied by individuals from Kannauj, said police.

Etawah SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma said that the incident occurred at around 12: 30 am when the car crossed into the oncoming lane, leading to the collision.

The bus was travelling from Rae Bareli to Delhi, while the car was going to Lucknow, he said. Four bus passengers and three occupants of the car died in the mishap, the cop added. “An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash,” the SSP said.