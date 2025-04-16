Every Hindu, irrespective of caste, has equal rights: RSS chief

KANPUR Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said there’s no caste that has not contributed to the country’s progress or struggled in times of crisis, and every Hindu, irrespective of caste, has equal rights over cremation grounds, temples and water bodies such as wells, taps and ponds. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to Nirala Nagar camp, in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

During a meeting with RSS workers on the second day of his visit to Kanpur, Bhagwat emphasised that social harmony is not just an initiative but the natural disposition of RSS volunteers. As part of the Sangh’s centenary celebrations, he said the organisation will take its literature and the message of ‘Samrasta’ (social harmony) to villages across the country.

“Many of our workers have been together for 25 to 30 years, yet they do not know each other’s caste. This is the distinctiveness of the Sangh. We must shape the society with this mindset — through our conduct and character,” he said, adding: “All castes have produced great personalities.”

A series of engagements focused on the organisation’s core values and outreach marked the day.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat held a meeting with senior swayamsevaks engaged in the Sangh’s ‘Samrasta’ (social harmony) initiative. In the evening, he visited the Ram-Janki Temple Park to inspect a student shakha, where he joined 125 participants.

Ravi Shankar, the regional head of the social harmony division, briefed Bhagwat on the ongoing work and recent developments in this area.

During his park visit, Bhagwat observed four shakhas, interacted with children taking part in physical exercises and traditional games, and offered them guidance. The park resonated with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Mahakali” as the shakha progressed. He remained at the park for nearly an hour.