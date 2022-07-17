E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi
Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state.
Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s fourth expressway in Bundelkhand.
He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity. “This is a ‘vikas ka expressway; it will connect the region with fast paced development opening up new possibilities for the people of Bundelkhand,” he said.
The chief minister said, “The BJP government has worked hard to turn the region into a heaven through several development projects.”
He said the government had ensured that the various issues the region faced were addressed and rule of law was restored. It had helped in providing ease of living to the people.
The 296-km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, . It will pass through 7 districts and then connect with Agra- Lucknow expressway.
The expressway, despite Covid-19 pandemic, had been completed in a record 28 months in place of 36, Yogi said.
The chief minister said that the initiative to end disputes in rural areas through provision of gharauni certificates (ownership rights) was yielding the desired results. Jalaun had become the first district to provide ‘gharauni certificates’ to cent per cent people.
Referring to the problem of drought and water scarcity in Bundelkhand, the CM said that today when the entire country was celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, Bundelkhand was moving closer to achieving its decades-long dreams.
“Through various projects such as Arjun Sahayak, the region is progressing towards permanently ending its issues related to water scarcity. Clean and hygienic potable water is being made available to households in the region through the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme,” added the CM.
The chief minister also said that the two major nodes of the defence corridor — Chitrakoot and Jhansi — would end the struggles of the youth in the region and help in checking migration to other places in search of employment opportunities.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park. Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced hBains'and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security. The court ordered to send Bains' four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively. The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mann said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state.
