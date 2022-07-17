E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi

Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state.

Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s fourth expressway in Bundelkhand.

He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity. “This is a ‘vikas ka expressway; it will connect the region with fast paced development opening up new possibilities for the people of Bundelkhand,” he said.

The chief minister said, “The BJP government has worked hard to turn the region into a heaven through several development projects.”

He said the government had ensured that the various issues the region faced were addressed and rule of law was restored. It had helped in providing ease of living to the people.

The 296-km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, . It will pass through 7 districts and then connect with Agra- Lucknow expressway.

The expressway, despite Covid-19 pandemic, had been completed in a record 28 months in place of 36, Yogi said.

The chief minister said that the initiative to end disputes in rural areas through provision of gharauni certificates (ownership rights) was yielding the desired results. Jalaun had become the first district to provide ‘gharauni certificates’ to cent per cent people.

Referring to the problem of drought and water scarcity in Bundelkhand, the CM said that today when the entire country was celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, Bundelkhand was moving closer to achieving its decades-long dreams.

“Through various projects such as Arjun Sahayak, the region is progressing towards permanently ending its issues related to water scarcity. Clean and hygienic potable water is being made available to households in the region through the ‘Har Ghar Nal’ scheme,” added the CM.

The chief minister also said that the two major nodes of the defence corridor — Chitrakoot and Jhansi — would end the struggles of the youth in the region and help in checking migration to other places in search of employment opportunities.