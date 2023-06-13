E-ways, highways face of new India: CM

Expressways, highways and waterways built over the past nine years were the face of the new India, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. The CM described the four-lane highway to connect Pratapgarh to Ayodhya and Sultanpur, whose foundation stone was laid at the event, as “an extremely important national highway project.” (HT Photo)

Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony of five national highway (NH) projects, which will come up at an estimated ₹2,200 crore, in Pratapgarh, the CM said the infrastructure development done by minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, under the directions of prime minister Narendra Modi, could not be accomplished even in the 70 years prior to the Union minister’s tenure.

The CM described the four-lane highway to connect Pratapgarh to Ayodhya and Sultanpur, whose foundation stone was laid at the event, as “an extremely important national highway project.”

“In the wake of Ayodhya gearing up for the Ram Temple inauguration early next year, the highway will be key for people travelling to Ayodhya. The foundation for the Pratapgarh bypass is also being laid today (Monday),” he remarked.

In line with Prayagraj scheduled to host a grand Kumbh in 2025, another four-lane road project was also laid to connect Pratapgarh to Sangam city, he added.

Asserting that Pratapgarh was touching new heights of development, the CM said, “Today, there is a medical college in Pratapgarh, which was unimaginable earlier.”

Commenting on law and order in the state, the CM said an atmosphere of security and development prevailed in the state, which has attracted investments worth ₹35 lakh crore. “With the addition of the third engine, development will now be faster across the state,” he remarked.

The CM also spoke about his recent trip to Varanasi for a G20 meeting: “Foreign guests from G20 countries, who came to Varanasi to attend the meeting, were overwhelmed when they saw four-lane roads. Today, Kashi is connected to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur with four-lane roads. When our foreign visitors saw the Ganga in Kashi, they were astounded by its purity.”

‘UP to have US-like roads: Gadkari’

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Uttar Pradesh would become the number one state in the country in the near future under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. “Farmers will advance, they will find work, and Uttar Pradesh’s road infrastructure will match that of the United States,” he said.

“The development of any state depends on its industries. Without industry, there will not be any jobs, and without jobs, poverty cannot be eradicated,” he added. Gadkari further stated that Uttar Pradesh was making rapid strides in terms of agricultural development, infrastructure improvement, and industrial growth. “Under the leadership of Prime minister Modi and CM Yogi, we are making eight green field corridors in Uttar Pradesh, which will be very helpful in the development of the state.”

New projects

43-km-long Pratapgarh-Sultanpur four-lane road at ₹1290 crore.

21-km-long Chilbila-Lohia Nagar two-lane paved shoulder road at ₹333 crore.

11-km-long four-lane CC road on the Bhupiyamau-Gode section in Pratapgarh town at ₹325 crore.

Two-lane lane paved shoulder bypass from NH-31 to NH-330 of Pratapgarh at Rs.225 crore

Streetlights, high-mast lights and the development of shelters in Pratapgarh district are to be taken up at ₹27 crore.

Gadkari lays stone for ₹6,200 crore road projects in Deoria

GORAKHPUR: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday stressed the need for adopting latest technologies in agriculture for the upliftment of farmers.

Gadkari, who was addressing a gathering in Deoria, laid the stone for various road projects to be constructed at an estimated ₹6,200 crore.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him in Deoria. He lambasted the previous government for selling the sugar mill in Deoria and claimed that his government was working for the welfare of farmers in a mission mode.