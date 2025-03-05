Excise dept surpasses revenue target, earns over 5,422 cr in Feb

The Uttar Pradesh excise department generated a revenue of ₹5422.52 crore in February 2025, surpassing the targeted ₹5000 crore. The represents 108.5 per cent of the set revenue target for the month, informed Nitin Agarwal, minister of state (Independent Charge) for excise and prohibition on Tuesday. Moreover, seven vehicles involved in liquor smuggling were confiscated and 1676 people were arrested, and 321 of them were sent to jail. (For representation only)

He stated that this accomplishment was made possible through effective enforcement work and continuous supervision.

“In the financial year 2024-25, till February 2025, a total revenue of ₹43,322.87 crore has been generated, which is ₹2098.71 crore more than the receipts of ₹41,224.16 crore during the corresponding period of last year. In February, commendable work was done in Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Chandauli, Kaushambi and Mahoba districts, and more than 100 per cent earnings has been achieved in these districts,” stated Agarwal.

The minister further stated that in February, a total of 80243 raids were conducted, resulting in 10425 cases being registered and seizure of 335373 litres of illegal liquor. Moreover, seven vehicles involved in liquor smuggling were confiscated and 1676 people were arrested, and 321 of them were sent to jail.

He stated that generating higher revenue not only strengthens the economic condition of the state but also reflects the efficient functioning and dedicated efforts of the department.