Ex-Karnataka DGP’s house burgled; cash, jewellery, DVR stolen

Burglars broke into a house owned by former Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Mahendra Srivastava here, and fled with cash and jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees, police said.

The house, located in Aliganj’s Sector G, is currently occupied by the former DGP’s daughter-in-law Dr Rishika Raj, who lives there with her children. She had been visiting her husband Dr Nitin Agarwal in Oman since October 16. An FIR into the theft was registered on Sunday after she was informed of the incident by a domestic help when she was in Dubai with her family members.

Police reached the spot and began an investigation with the help of the forensic team. Since the DVR (digital video recorder) was missing, police could not find any clues about the burglars, stated police officials.

Police said that Rishika had gone to Oman with her family on October 16 to celebrate Diwali. During her absence, the house was being looked after by a domestic help named Akash. On Diwali, Akash also went to his village. According to police, Rishika was scheduled to return to Lucknow on Sunday. When Akash came to the house to get a car, he found the main gate locked. When he entered, he noticed broken lights, open doors, and the entire house ransacked.

Police said the thieves broke open the locker of the cupboard and stole ₹2.5 lakh in cash, eight gold bangles, 11 chains, four bracelets, two lockets, five gold sets, an armlet, 24 earrings, two diamond sets, five pairs of diamond earrings, and 40 grams of gold coins.

ADCP (North) Amol Murkut said fearing identification, the thieves took the DVR as well. A forensic team collected fingerprints from the electric switchboard, cupboard, and doors.

The ADCP further stated that two police teams have been assigned to trace the culprits.