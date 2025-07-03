Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh, 3 aides acquitted in double murder case

An MP/MLA court in Jaunpur on Thursday acquitted former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh in a 15-year-old double murder case. Former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh. (File Photo)

The Crime Branch–Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of the Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh and his three associates after a three-year-long investigation.

The police had named Dhanjay Singh along with Ashutosh Singh, Puneet Singh, and Sunit Singh as accused in the Belav Ghat double murder case, which took place on April 1, 2010, under Kerakat police station limits in Jaunpur.

According to the FIR, two Dalit men, Sanjay Nishad and Nandlal Nishad, were shot dead around 5:15am allegedly following a dispute over toll tax near the Belav Ghat barrier.

Initially, the local police gave a clean chit to the accused, but the case was later transferred to the CB-CID, which eventually filed a charge sheet. It was alleged that the murders were linked to a contract-related rivalry.

“After reviewing all the evidence, the court of ADJ Mohammed Shariq Siddiqui acquitted Dhananjay Singh and the three other accused on Thursday. Earlier, the statements of all four were recorded in court, where they pleaded not guilty. The court examined 28 witnesses during the trial,” confirmed Lal Bahadur Pal, district government counsel (DGC), criminal, Jaunpur.

Reacting to the verdict, Dhananjay Singh said, “I always had faith in the judiciary, and finally, after 15 years, I have got justice. The entire case was political, and I was falsely implicated.”

He claimed he was a sitting MP at the time of the incident and had attended a meeting, which was later misrepresented to frame him. Singh also alleged that he was expelled from his party, barred from entering the district, and that Section 144 was imposed in the area.

He reiterated that the case was politically motivated, and that some individuals wanted him jailed ahead of the 2012 U.P. elections.

Over 40 criminal cases have been registered against Dhananjay Singh in various places, including Jaunpur, Lucknow, and Delhi. He was declared an absconder in 1998, with a ₹50,000 reward announced for information leading to his arrest.