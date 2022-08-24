Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM
Work on Bhakti Path (from Faizabad-Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Ram Path) should be completed by Dec 2023, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor coming up in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and gave directives for expediting all development works being carried out in the temple town.
He asked PWD officers to speed up works related to drainage and underground power cables, according to a press release.
“Work on Lata Mangeshkar crossing and making Ayodhya a solar city should be expedited while facilities for pilgrims should also be developed at a faster pace,” he said. The CM also emphasised that acquisition of land and rehabilitation work on three approach roads to Ayodhya be put on the fast track.
Adityanath said work on Bhakti Path (from Faizabad-Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Ram Path) should be completed by December 2023. He also reviewed the work being carried out for construction of four parking places and said the work should be completed at the earliest.
-
Ludhiana MC seals 5 commercial properties as owners fail to pay property tax
Cracking down on defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation on Wednesday sealed five commercial properties, in the areas falling under Zone-B of MC, whose owners failed to pay property tax to the civic body. The properties were situated in Mahindra colony, Baba Gajja Jain colony, Sherpur chowk, Janakpuri and Industrial area. MC superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj said zonal commissioner Sonam Chaudhary had directed the staff to take strict action against defaulters.
-
Gorakhpur’s terracotta craftsmen to get easy bank loans
LUCKNOW Apart from financial assistance from the state government, terracotta craftsmen based in villages of Gorakhpur will get easy loans from Punjab & Sind Bank to expand their business. The bank has made an action plan to give easy loans to 5,000 craftsmen and the target is to provide loans of ₹25 crore. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal told bank officers about the specialty of Gorakhpur's terracotta craft. Terracotta has also got the GI (Geographical Indication) tag.
-
Two suspects from Gujarat nabbed for bomb threat to Mumbai luxury hotel
Two suspects were arrested from Vapi in Gujarat's Valsad district for threatening to blow up a hotel in Mumbai and demanding Rs 5 crore to defuse them. The two detained suspects have been brought to Mumbai and will be presented before a local court on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said. The Mumbai Police identified the arrested accused as Vikram Singh and Ishu Singh.
-
Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 5-year-old girl in Pune
The Khadki police have arrested a 28-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a girl from school premises. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chaya Shirsat, visited the school claiming that she was the five-year-old's aunt. Later, when her father asked about the girl from teachers, they told she went with her aunt. Khadki police have registered a case under IPC.
-
Pune police rescue three minor girls who fled from Delhi
Three minor girls who had fled home from Delhi after a dispute with family members have been rescued by Pune police, said officials. On Tuesday night, girls aged 13, 16 and 17 years were enquiring about a hotel room in Somwar peth. Police officials from the Samarth police station said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the girls had a dispute with family members and hence boarded a train and reached Pune.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics