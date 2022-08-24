Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor coming up in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and gave directives for expediting all development works being carried out in the temple town.

He asked PWD officers to speed up works related to drainage and underground power cables, according to a press release.

“Work on Lata Mangeshkar crossing and making Ayodhya a solar city should be expedited while facilities for pilgrims should also be developed at a faster pace,” he said. The CM also emphasised that acquisition of land and rehabilitation work on three approach roads to Ayodhya be put on the fast track.

Adityanath said work on Bhakti Path (from Faizabad-Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Ram Path) should be completed by December 2023. He also reviewed the work being carried out for construction of four parking places and said the work should be completed at the earliest.