Expedite heatwave relief work: CM Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the heatwave condition in Uttar Pradesh in a high-level meeting on Saturday and directed that special vigilance be maintained in sensitive districts and arrangements be made to compensate victims within 24 hours. Negligence concerning the intense heat will not be tolerated. Any officer found negligent will face strict action, said Yogi. (HT FILE)

He instructed officials to ensure special monitoring to prevent the loss of human and animal lives due to the heatwave. Yogi also directed officials to prepare and submit a weekly report to the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said, “Negligence concerning the intense heat will not be tolerated. Any officer found negligent will face strict action.”

It is noteworthy that the state is currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions. In view of the prevailing situation, the health department and relief commissioner office are already exercising caution and informing people about various preventive measures, including advising them not to go outside in the afternoon.

Cane commissioner and relief commissioner (additional charge) Prabhu Narayan Singh said tated that considering the state’s extreme heat and heatwaves every year, the department prepared an action plan in April. Under this plan, continuous work was being carried out in every district of the state. Additionally, continuous publicity was on at the tehsil level to alert residents about the heatwave.

He said that the general public was being made aware of the dos and don’ts to protect themselves from the heatwave and stay safe. Residents were being informed through newspapers, radio jingles, posters and loudspeakers so that they could not only protect themselves but also warn others. Additionally, special monitoring was being done by the department in the state’s highly sensitive cities. In these cities, teams formed by the district administration were continuously inspecting .

Prabhu Narayan Singh mentioned that under the CM’s directives, all district magistrates had been instructed to immediately share information regarding casualties due to the heatwave with the department so that compensation could be provided to the affected families within 24 hours.

He explained that considering the state’s geographical conditions, the state government had included 21 types of casualties in natural disasters. Additionally, advance funds were released to all districts within 24 hours to ensure immediate response to such situations.

The relief commissioner stated that the intensity of heat had increased in UP over the past three to four days. In response, the dissemination of heatwave-related guidelines had been ramped up via newspapers and radio jingles. Residents were continuously being advised through various channels to avoid going outside during the afternoon.

Furthermore, people were being urged to contact the department’s helpline number if they noticed any symptoms related to the heatwave to ensure proper treatment. He also mentioned that a fund of ₹1.71 crore had been allocated for radio jingles.

Additionally, there was a provision to provide a compensation of ₹4,00,000 for casualties due to the heatwave.