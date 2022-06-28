Experts discuss reasons for few agri-start-ups in U.P.
Lucknow The second day of the two-day learning conclave titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Towards Sustainable and Equitable Growth’ on Tuesday saw discussions on agri start-ups in UP. “Uttar Pradesh ranked second in ease of doing business in India. But there are very few agri start-ups, unlike other sectors in the state. It could be due to the absence of a more practical approach. Unlike IT sectors, ideas in agriculture sector are not computer-based, “said Shayam Kumar, manager, Incubation SCIFI (SIDBI Centre for Innovations in Financial Inclusion), IIM-Lucknow.
“One needs to be a job giver rather than a job seeker, and this is important in terms of agri start-ups,” said R.K. Ojha, professor of economics and dean academics, Jaipuria Institute, Lucknow. He also cited lack of knowledge among the younger generations in agriculture as one of the biggest reasons behind fewer agri start-ups in UP.
Onkar Pandey, manager- programme and partnerships, Social Alpha, discussed the role of FPO (Farmers Producer Organization) in the state and how it would be too early to judge the part of the body in helping farmers and agri-business.
“Agriculture is a perishable industry, and deliveries are frequently delayed. Today’s technology is also prohibitively pricey. Organic agricultural products are more expensive than conventional farming products, which many consumers prefer not to purchase. It cannot be done on a wide scale as long as consumers do not value it,” said Shalini Singh Vishen, director, Amity Food and Agriculture Foundation, Lucknow.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
