Experts discuss reasons for few agri-start-ups in U.P.

Lucknow The second day of the two-day learning conclave titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Towards Sustainable and Equitable Growth’ on Tuesday saw discussions on agri start-ups in UP. “Uttar Pradesh ranked second in ease of doing business in India. But there are very few agri start-ups, unlike other sectors in the state. It could be due to the absence of a more practical approach. Unlike IT sectors, ideas in agriculture sector are not computer-based, “said Shayam Kumar, manager, Incubation SCIFI (SIDBI Centre for Innovations in Financial Inclusion), IIM-Lucknow.

“One needs to be a job giver rather than a job seeker, and this is important in terms of agri start-ups,” said R.K. Ojha, professor of economics and dean academics, Jaipuria Institute, Lucknow. He also cited lack of knowledge among the younger generations in agriculture as one of the biggest reasons behind fewer agri start-ups in UP.

Onkar Pandey, manager- programme and partnerships, Social Alpha, discussed the role of FPO (Farmers Producer Organization) in the state and how it would be too early to judge the part of the body in helping farmers and agri-business.

“Agriculture is a perishable industry, and deliveries are frequently delayed. Today’s technology is also prohibitively pricey. Organic agricultural products are more expensive than conventional farming products, which many consumers prefer not to purchase. It cannot be done on a wide scale as long as consumers do not value it,” said Shalini Singh Vishen, director, Amity Food and Agriculture Foundation, Lucknow.