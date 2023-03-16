A roundtable conference on leveraging ESCO model for energy savings for high energy consumers and role of energy efficiency in achieving net zero target was held by Lucknow Management Association on Wednesday. Experts mull energy saving measures for high energy consumers in Lucknow (pic for representation)

The experts from the energy sector deliberated on leveraging the ESCO (energy service companies) model to reduce energy consumption through investments by energy service companies in energy saving measures without upfront cost to the consumers.

The experts said that the energy service companies receive their fees from the savings in energy cost. Several case studies of successful ESCO projects showing huge savings in energy costs were presented by the participants.

Panel of experts recommended the ESCO model to improve energy efficiency of large consumers. The speakers included Dr. Ajay Mathur, director general, International Solar Alliance and Atul Bagai, country head, UN Environment Programme spoke on the importance of energy efficiency in achieving country’s net zero target.

Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, a super ESCO, promoted by the Government of India spoke of the huge untapped potential of energy saving in Uttar Pradesh. Other panelists included Lt Col Bipin Puri, vice chancellor KGMU, Abhihek Sharma joint director Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Dr Satish Kumar, president, Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy and officers of UPNEDA also expressed their views on the occasion.

Many large energy consumers from industry, malls, hospitals, multistorey building societies among others participated in the discussions.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd offered to reduce the huge energy consumption of KGMU which was identified as the highest energy consuming premises. AK Mathur, vice president of the Lucknow Management Association, moderated the proceedings of the panel and Pravin Dwivedi senior vice president, LMA, proposed the vote of thanks.