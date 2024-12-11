Experts urge sedimentologists to work for sustainable future in Lko seminar

It is the responsibility of sedimentologists to look for sustainability measures and past climatic conditions besides exploring new areas of hydrocarbon and mineral resources. The abstracts of various researches which will be talked about during the three-day convention, and were released in the form of a book during the inaugural programme. (HT Photo)

This was the key point in the inaugural address made by director Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), Mahesh Thakkar, during 40th Convention of Indian Association of Sedimentologists on Wednesday.

The three-day national convention - ‘An Odyssey of Sedimentology from Precambrian to Anthropocene: Significant Contributions in Environmental, Climatic and Energy Research’ will see the participation by experts, scientists, researchers, academicians and industry professionals from across the country.

Thakkar said that it is up to the sedimentologists to find other ways to grow, while they are in the field, than just digging. “While fostering the next generation of sedimentologists it is important for them to look for sustained growth and innovation in the field. Sedimentologists play an important role in understanding paleoclimatic conditions across all ages – Precambrian, Mesozoic among others. Across all geological time scales, sedimentologists contribute in a vivid manner,” he said.

Director (exploration), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sushma Rawat was the chief guest during the programme. She said that there are 26 sedimentary basins in India and ONGC is involved in exploration and production of oil and gas from 19 basins.

“ONGC is creating a type model/mapping of the sedimentary basins along with the availability of a pictorial reference library for pollen identification,” said Rawat. She also talked about various projects of ONGC during the event.

President of the convention, Prof GN Nayak said that as part of the convention, five technical sessions comprising 10 themes will be held.