Faith and facts unite: SOTTO-UP hosts organ donation awareness drive

Aimed at bridging the gap between faith and medical science, the State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation – Uttar Pradesh (SOTTO-UP), in collaboration with SGPGIMS and Aalamban Trust Associates, organised a day-long event titled “Faith vis-à-vis Fact: Dispelling Myths on Organ Donation from Religious Perspectives” at SGPGIMS, Lucknow, on Sunday. The event coincided with National Organ Donation Day on August 3. (Sourced)

The event coincided with National Organ Donation Day on August 3. It began with the flag-off of the SOTTO-UP Awareness Van, a mobile unit equipped with organ donor registration facilities and QR-based tools. The van was inaugurated by Padma Shri professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, Director, SGPGIMS, and is intended to spread awareness at the grassroots level across Uttar Pradesh.

A key feature of the programme was a multi-faith symposium, where religious leaders and medical experts jointly addressed common myths around brain death and organ donation.

Pastor Jerry Gibson Joy, representing Christianity, offered a reflection on the tradition of giving, drawing parallels between organ donation and the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ, remembered in the Eucharist. He described organ and blood donation as a “living testimony of faith and compassion” and urged Christians to see it as a continuation of Christ’s message of selfless love and service to humanity.

From the Sikh faith, Gyani Gurjinder Singh, Head Granthi at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Naka Hindola, spoke about the principle of seva (selfless service). He shared accounts of Sikh warriors who aided the wounded, even from opposing sides, during battle, following spiritual teachings of compassion. He described organ donation as “seva of the body”, enabling one’s physical form to serve others even after death.

Maulana M Yusuf Mustafa Nadvi, lecturer at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, shared the Islamic viewpoint, stating that while the body is sacred, preserving life is paramount. He noted that Islam permits organ donation when done ethically, citing legal rulings and fatwas from prominent scholars that support such donations in medically justified situations.

Representing the Vaishnavite tradition, HG Aparimay Shyam Das, president of ISKCON Lucknow, referred to the teachings of Bhakti Yoga and the importance of daan (charitable giving). He said that while the soul is eternal, the body is a temporary vessel meant for service. Donating organs at life’s end, he said, is a charitable act in line with Vedic values of renunciation and selfless action.

Professor Rajesh Harsvardhan, joint director, SOTTO-UP, said faith-based support can play a vital role in increasing the number of deceased organ donors. Professor Narayan Prasad, head of nephrology at SGPGIMS, who moderated the session, emphasised the importance of ethical clarity and fostering social trust in the transplant system.

India has recorded more than 18,000 organ transplants in 2024, of which fewer than 1,200 were from deceased donors. The organisers said the event aimed to address this gap by promoting community-level understanding and religious acceptance.