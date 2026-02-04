Fake drug packaging unit: Entire outpost staff in Bulandshahr sent to lines over negligence

The fallout of the Delhi Police Crime Branch’s crackdown on a major counterfeit medicines syndicate reached Bulandshahr, with senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh ordering line attachment of the entire Jokhabad police outpost staff under Sikandrabad police station on Tuesday evening, citing gross negligence and indiscipline. A total of 12 police personnel, including the outpost in-charge, have been removed from active duty. (For representation)

A total of 12 police personnel, including the outpost in-charge, have been removed from active duty, officials said.

The action follows the detection of a factory involved in printing wrappers for fake medicines in the Jokhabad outpost area. Despite the sensitivity of the case and direct involvement of an external police force, the matter was allegedly kept hidden from senior local officials, raising serious questions over the conduct of the outpost staff.

The case has its roots in a recent operation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which dismantled a gang engaged in large-scale manufacturing of counterfeit medicines in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they had procured a wrapper-printing machine specifically for packaging fake medicines.

According to the disclosures, the machine was secretly installed in a rented room in the Jokhabad outpost area of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr, from where counterfeit medicine wrappers were produced in bulk. Acting on the information, Delhi Police brought the accused to Bulandshahr on custody remand and, with the assistance of local police, conducted a raid that led to the recovery of the machine. The machine was later taken away by the Delhi Police.

As per established protocol, when police from another state or district carry out an operation with local assistance, the outpost or station in-charge concerned is required to inform senior officers in detail. However, the Jokhabad outpost in-charge allegedly neither informed the station house officer nor apprised higher authorities about the raid, recovery or the existence of a fake medicine packaging unit in his jurisdiction.

When the matter came to the notice of SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh, he took a strong note, terming the lapse suspicious and indicative of gross negligence. He ordered the line attachment of Jokhabad outpost in-charge Raghuveer Singh; sub-inspectors Sachin and Rohit; head constables Manzoor Ahmed, Sunil Kumar, Savis Kaushik, Amit Kumar and Kapil Chaudhary; and constables Mehar Singh, Ankur Kumar and Rohit Kumar.

The SSP has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the episode. Circle officer (CO) Bhaskar Mishra has been appointed as the investigating officer to examine whether the lapse was merely a failure of information-sharing or if there was any nexus between local police personnel and the accused involved in the counterfeit medicines racket.

Reiterating the department’s strict approach, the SSP said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against crime and criminals. He stated that concealing information related to raids or recoveries carried out by external police forces amounted to serious indiscipline and could not be overlooked.