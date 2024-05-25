Fake WhatsApp message: U.P. minister Nandi lodges FIR

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday night lodged an FIR at Kotwali police station against a WhatsApp group admin and a member of it for allegedly spreading a fake message in his name to mislead voters. The minister demanded arrest and strict action against the said group admin and the person who posted the message. (For Representation)

Confirming it, station house officer, Kotwali police station, Rohit Tiwari said a probe into the incident was under way and those involved in it will be traced soon. In his complaint to the police, Nandi said he came to know about a message being circulated in a Whats App group named Shankargarh, Naribari News.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The message mentioned about political neglect of my wife and former mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi and urged people to reply through their votes,” Nandi said in the complaint. “Such a message only a day before polls indicates that this was spread under a conspiracy for taking political benefits and an attempt to malign my image,” the minister alleged.

He demanded arrest and strict action against the said Whats App group admin Pramod Babu and the person who posted the message.