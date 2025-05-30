Famed UP mangoes set to fly out, tickle taste buds across globe

Uttar Pradesh is likely to make a mark on the global fruit export map as its famed mangoes head to international markets including Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, United States, and the United Kingdom. This year, UP will target to export 100-150 tonnes of mangoes grown in the state, an official said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Last year, UP mango production was 6 million metric tonnes, against India’s total 22 to 23 million metric tonnes. In 2024, overall UP export was pegged at 0.013%. This number is very likely to increase in 2025,” says T Damodaran, director, ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH).

Damodaran said, “We plan to export mangoes to Singapore and UAE by sea so that a large quantity can be exported. Mangoes will be sent to the US and Japan by air from the West UP region like Bulandshahr and Meerut.”

Divisional commissioner, Lucknow, Roshan Jacob, on Friday interacted with exporters and mango growers, and directed state officials to extend all necessary facilities for mango exports using CISH-developed post-harvest and sea-route export technologies.

To accelerate this initiative, ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow held a high-level Exporters-Growers Business Meet-2025 at its Rehmankheda campus where Jacob emphasised the importance of tapping into the domestic market potential across various states in India.

Additionally, she instructed divisional officials to establish a nodal centre for export promotion at the state level. She asked the Mandi Parishad, Lucknow, to set up a one-stop centre to assist farmers with registration on APEDA’s Hort-Net Portal.

Damodaran highlighted that the institute will provide technical and logistical support for the export of premium Dussheri and Chausa mango varieties to Singapore, Dubai, and other international destinations during their respective seasons.

He informed that CISH has developed dedicated clusters for Dussheri mangoes in Lucknow and Chausa in Siana (Bulandshahr), where farmers are now producing export-quality fruits under the Institute’s technical guidance, using CISH-developed technologies to ensure superior quality and compliance with export standards.

Vinita Sudhanshu, general manager, APEDA (New Delhi), elaborated on the vital role APEDA plays in promoting the export of North Indian mangoes. She emphasised the importance of quality compliance, international certifications, and logistics readiness for successful exports.

Ajay Jain (IAS), the chief development officer (CDO) of Lucknow informed that packing houses in Lucknow, Amroha, and Saharanpur are fully operational and equipped for mango processing and export handling.

He was also tasked with coordinating with Indian Railways for train halts and facilitating marketing opportunities through hotel chains, railway outlets, and online platforms such as Zepto, BigBasket, Blinkit, and others.