Family accuses Sambhal cops of torture after local’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 20, 2025 09:16 PM IST

According to Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, superintendent of police, Sambhal, cops from the Rai Satti outpost brought Irfan to the police station.

Tensions flared in Kaggu Sarai, Sambhal, on Monday after the death of Irfan, 45, who was reportedly summoned by the police on a complaint. His family has accused the police of harassment, while a large group of locals staged a protest outside the Rai Satti police outpost.

The Sambhal SP denied the family’s allegations of mistreatment, asserting that action would be taken against any officers found guilty of wrongdoing (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Sambhal SP denied the family's allegations of mistreatment, asserting that action would be taken against any officers found guilty of wrongdoing (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident began when Shafiq Begum, a resident of the area, approached the police with a complaint about her son, Arkan, alleging harassment and demanding the return of 6 lakh that had been handed over to him by Irfan.

During the conversation, Bishnoi stated, “Cops permitted Irfan to take medicine when he requested. Later, when he complained of chest pain, they allowed him to go to the hospital, with his son accompanying him.”

Tragically, Irfan died at the hospital, with preliminary reports suggesting a cardiac arrest. His body was returned to the police outpost before being sent for a post-mortem examination, said Bishnoi.

The Sambhal SP denied the family’s allegations of mistreatment, asserting that action would be taken against any officers found guilty of wrongdoing. The case is under investigation.

