Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met citizens who came to the 'Janata Darshan' in Lucknow and instructed officials for the prompt resolution of their complaints, the UP government said in a statement. Family greatest asset, resolve matters within home: UP CM at Janata Darshan

During this, many complaints related to family disputes were brought, prompting the chief minister to advise everyone, "Family is the greatest asset and resolve family matters by sitting together. Believe that instead of breaking apart, the family will remain united, and not only the present but also future generations will also stay together."

Yogi Adityanath carefully listened to all complaints related to family disputes and told the complainants, "In family conflicts, taking help from police administration should be the last option. In our society, there is no asset greater than family. It is also our biggest strength."

He said it is better that family matters are resolved within the home itself. Mistakes can be made by any member of the family, but if handled with a little understanding, the family can be saved from breaking apart, he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Adjusting a little within the family does not reduce respect. Preserve the asset called 'family' at all costs."

He advised them to resolve issues by sitting with the elders in the family.

"If, for any reason, the dispute cannot be resolved, then seek help from the government, administration or police as a last resort."

He said that resolving every problem of the public is the government's priority. He assured people that the government is firmly committed to resolving the issues of every affected individual.

He also instructed officials to ensure that public grievances are resolved with promptness and sensitivity. Any laxity or negligence in this regard is unacceptable. Every issue must be resolved in a qualitative, transparent and satisfactory manner.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that no injustice is done to anyone. Those who illegally encroach on someone else's land and displace the weak must not be spared under any circumstances, he said, adding that strict legal action must be ensured against them.

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