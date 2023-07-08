Family of five survives fire scare in Lucknow’s Vrindavan Yojna flat

A family of five had a close shave after a massive fire broke out inside a second floor flat of Akash Apartments, of Vrindavan Yojna (Sector 6), on Rae Bareli Road, in the wee hours of Saturday. Firemen fighting the blaze at Akash Apartments in Lucknow on Saturday (Sourced)

“Two fire tenders from the SGPGI Fire Station were sent to the spot,” said FSO Mamchandra Badgujar, Fire Station, SGPGI. “The fire was so massive that we had to call fire units from other stations as well. The excessive smoke on the stairs forced us to enter the flat from the balcony with the help of hydraulic stairs,” he added.

According to the FSO, the smoke was more due to the burning of books and papers inside the flat. At that time, the flat owner Anil Kumar Shukla, his wife Vimla, and their children Sahitya, Vaishnavi and Pradeep were inside.

“After an hour, the family were safely evacuated before the arrival of the fire unit,” a press note from the fire department read.

“The reason for the fire is uncertain and could have been due to a short circuit,” said FSO SGPGI.