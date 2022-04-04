Farmer commits suicide as nagar panchayat digs up his orchard
KANPUR: A farmer allegedly committed suicide in his orchard on the outskirts of Rasulabad, in Kanpur dehat, after the Rasulabad nagar panchayat got his orchard dug up to take mud for some project in Kanpur dehat, his son Ankur Singh said in his police complaint.
Station house officer (SHO), Rasulabad, Pramod Kumar Shukla said police have lodged an FIR under section 306 of IPC. Further investigation was going on, he said.
Police have found a suicide note on the deceased, Ankur Singh said.
The farmer’s death enraged the locals, who thronged the orchard while protesting and demanded the arrest of those involved in the act that led to the farmer’s suicide.
Ankur said: “The executive officer of the panchayat Dinesh Shukla, senior clerk Amit Kumar, panchayat chairman Rajrani and her representative Aqeel Ahmed, in order to collect mud, not only dug up the entire open area in the orchard, but also damaged a number of trees.”
“My private property was dug up to 15 feet deep, dozens of trees were damaged. My father kept running from pillar to post for redressal but to no avail,” he said, adding that “my father was deeply tensed and committed suicide this morning in the orchard.”
The panchayat chairman and executive officer were not available for comment.
SHO Shukla said the body had been sent for autopsy.
-
SMS alerts on tap water status for Bundelkhand, Vindhya houses soon
LUCKNOW: All households in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, as also in other places, would soon get SMS alerts informing the residents about the status of the tap water scheme for their house or locality. Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev has already issued instructions for executing the plan in a time-bound manner. He also asked officials to ensure clean drinking water supply to villages affected by arsenic and communicable diseases, on a priority basis, ahead of the rainy season.
-
ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
Hoshiarpur Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said. When ASI Gurdial Singh reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said. Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.
-
BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned for questioning in bank fraud case
Police have sent a summons to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, for questioning in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case. The notice was issued by police inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad from MRA Marg police station. “He was asked to visit the police station on Monday, in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14,” said a senior IPS officer who did not wish to be named.
-
12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured
Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned. The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident.
-
AAP slams Centre over rising fuel prices
Chandigarh Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over “exponential” increase in fuel prices and accused it of “looting” the public. Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said: “By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public.”
