Farmers hold protest in Prayagraj against non-fulfillment of promises made by Centre

A group of farmers and workers joined the “Rosh Diwas” called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over 40 farmers’ unions, at Civil Lines on Monday to protest the alleged non-fulfillment of assurances given by the central government to farmers on December 9, 2021.

The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9, 2021 after the government revoked the contentious laws and agreed to consider its demands, including withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, a legal guarantee on MSP and compensation for kin of farmers who died during the protest.

The leaders called upon farmers to launch a massive movement between April 11 and 17 for a guarantee of procurement of all crops from farmers at an MSP based on Swaminathan formula as recommended by the National Commission for Farmers. They also demanded reduction of cost of diesel, fertilizers and seeds by half.

The farmers and workers hailed success of the farmers’ movement which they said led to their issues becoming an election issue during the recently concluded polls.

The leaders presented a memorandum of demands addressed to President of India to a representative of the district administration demanding immediate declaration of the committee for MSP procurement, withdrawing of all cases lodged against farmers during the protest, payment of compensation to farmers who lost their lives during the protest, removing father of the main accused of Lakhimpur incident, Ajay Misra Teni as Union minister, getting bail of his son Ashish Misra Monu cancelled etc.

The protest was led by All India Kisan Majdoor Sabha (AIKMS) general secretary Ashish Mital, Bharatiya Kisan Union, UP youth president Anuj Singh, BKU divisional president Saligram, BKU Prayagraj president Sanjay Yadav besides leaders of AIKM, AITUC, DYFI and AICCTU among others, said AIKMS Prayagraj general secretary Raj Kumar Pathik.