Farrukhabad deaths: Bodies of two girls cremated after protests; kin allege murder

KANPUR Families of two Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard near their home in UP’s Farrukhabad on Tuesday, refused to perform the last rites on Wednesday and demanded a CBI investigation into the duo’s death, claiming that the post-mortem report was a cover-up. DM VK Singh and SP Alok Priyadarshi reach the site after two girls allegedly committed suicide in Bhagautipur village in Farrukhabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“Our daughters were murdered, and the suicide theory is unbelievable. The bodies will not be moved unless a CID or CBI probe is ordered,” said the aunt of the younger girl. The father of the younger girl insisted that the cremation be withheld until the circumstances of the deaths were fully investigated. The other girl’s father, however, relented and agreed to the cremation.

The coffins carrying the bodies were placed in Bhagautipur village amid protests from both the families and other locals. For two hours, the police and administration officers persuaded the families to proceed with the cremation.

The bodies were eventually cremated at Ataina Ghat, on the Badaun border. “According to the post-mortem report, it appears to be a case of ante-mortem asphyxia, which means that the death of girls was due to hanging. Besides, there are no external injuries on the bodies. The police are investigating the case with an open mind and pursuing various leads,” said SP (Farrukhabad) Alok Priyadarshi.

“I will not allow the bodies to be cremated until a proper investigation is conducted. The post-mortem report is not credible, and I do not believe they could have committed suicide using one dupatta,” said the father of the younger girl.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Singh from Kaimgunj and circle officer Jitendra Singh Tomar assured the families of a transparent investigation, promising to uncover any foul play if it existed. At the ghat, the families again decided against the cremation till district magistrate VK Singh and SP (Farrukhabad) Priyadarshi arrived at the site. The two officers who were at Kampil police station, 8 km away, monitoring the development rushed to the ghat where the bodies were consigned to flames.

Mobile phone and SIM card

Near the tree, where the bodies were hanging, the police found a mobile phone and SIM card hidden in the younger girl’s innerwear. This phone belonged to the son of the maternal uncle of the elder girl.

“The girl’s father has confirmed that the phone belongs to her cousin, who lives in the same village. It was left at his house for charging after a power outage,” said a police officer.

The cell phone, now crucial to the investigation, had been sent to the forensic and cyber teams for content retrieval. “The key question is - why did the girl have the cousin’s phone,” the officer said.

The SIM card found with the younger girl was issued in her father’s name, but he claimed to have no knowledge of it. “The man has used a single number on a keypad phone for the past 10 years and was shocked to learn about this SIM card,” the officer added.

The investigation revealed that the two girls became friends a year ago when the younger one moved to live with her father in this village. Her mother had passed away when she was a year old, and she was raised by her paternal aunt in a different village. The father decided to bring her back because he struggled with cooking for himself after his son, who was an electrician, left for work in Delhi, said police.

Being neighbours, the girls had a close bond and were often seen together, particularly in the past three months, according to villagers. They had attended Janmashtami celebrations together with the elder girl’s family and returned around 9pm on Monday, leaving together again later that evening.

Akhilesh calls for impartial probe into deaths

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sought an immediate and impartial investigation into the deaths, stressing that such incidents created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the society.

Yadav underlined that women’s safety should transcend politics and be treated as a serious issue. The party sent Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha president Imran Idris to meet the deceased’s families on Wednesday. Idris said the party would support the families in the quest for justice.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh criticised the government and called for greater focus on women’s safety.

Priyanka slams police for ‘hurried cremation’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Farrukhabad police and administration for the “hurried cremation of the girls’ bodies.”

She wrote on X : “Following the harrowing incident involving two Dalit girls in Farrukhabad, a father is now questioning why he has to struggle to uncover the truth about how his daughter was treated. Shouldn’t a grieving father have the right to know full details of what happened to his daughter? Why is there a rush from the authorities to cremate the bodies?”

Priyanka added that the administration’s handling of this case raised several questions. Similar patterns of neglect and cruelty have been observed in past cases, such as those in Hathras and Unnao. “The repeated occurrence of such incidents prompts a broader question: Should Dalits, marginalised communities, the poor, and women resign themselves to lack of justice and remain hopeless?” she wrote.

Five questions raised by the fathers of two deceased girls

1. Why did the police not wait for the forensic team to arrive at the spot? Why was a knife brought from home to cut the dupatta to bring down the bodies, which were packed hurriedly.

2. The bodies were found 15ft above the ground. Given the older girl’s weight, her body should have been lower than the younger one’s (while hanging). Instead, the younger girl’s body was found lower.

3. Both girls appeared normal and happy before the incident. What could have happened to make them allegedly commit suicide, as claimed by the police? We have no reason to believe the suicide theory.

4. The police claimed there were no external injuries on the bodies, but both had red marks on their backs, which seem like injuries. We have photos and videos of these marks.

5. We have lodged a murder complaint with the police, but no case has been registered yet. Why is this?