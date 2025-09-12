Father booked for murder of3-year-old girl in Pratapgarh

A murder case has been filed against the father of a three-year-old girl who died while sleeping in a pumping set room in Pratapgarh on Wednesday night. The girl’s uncle accused his brother of killing her under the influence of alcohol. Acting on his complaint, police registered a case and sent the body for the post-mortem examination, officials said. SHO Vijendra Singh said a murder case had been registered and police were searching for the accused. (For representation)

On Friday morning, the girl’s mother, who arrived from Mumbai, also reached the police station and submitted a complaint of murder against her husband. Police returned her complaint, assuring her that it would be included in the case.

According to reports, Shekhar Nirmal, a resident of Ibrahimpur PD Chauraha Dhakwa under Aspur Devsara police station area, worked with a computer software firm in Mumbai. He had married Radhika Naidu after an affair, but a recent dispute led him to return home with his three-year-old daughter two weeks ago.

On Wednesday night, Shekhar came home allegedly in a drunken state and took the girl, who was asleep, to the pumping set room. His mother was sleeping in the verandah. Around 8am on Thursday, Shekhar called his sister-in-law to inform her that his daughter had died. Family members and locals accused Shekhar of murdering her. He absconded soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, Shekhar’s mother gave a written complaint to police, claiming the girl died of an electric shock. But late on Thursday night, police filed a murder case on the complaint of Shekhar’s elder brother Sushil Nirmal, who alleged that Shekhar would “go crazy” after consuming alcohol and must have killed his daughter.

SHO Vijendra Singh said that based on Sushil Nirmal’s complaint, a murder case had been registered and police were searching for Shekhar.