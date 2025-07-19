Father, two sons among six killed in Yamuna E-way crash

As many as six people, including a father and his two sons, were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway near the 140 km milestone in Mathura district around 3 am on Saturday. All eight occupants were heading to Agra from Delhi, police said. Mangled car in which six were killed on Yamuna Expressway on Saturday. (Sourced)

The deceased were identified as Dharamveer, a resident of Harlalpura village in Bah tehsil of Agra, and his sons Rohit and Aryan. Dalveer and Paras Singh, brothers from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh and maternal nephews of Dharamveer, also died. Dushyant, a friend of Rohit from Mohanganj in Amethi, was also killed. Dharamveer’s wife Soni and daughter Payal were injured.

“It appears the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, due to which the car lost control and crashed into the truck,” Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said. He added that six died on the spot, while two survivors were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Families of the victims have been informed, police said.

Dharamveer, who ran a sweets business in Delhi, was returning with family and relatives to attend a religious event in Bateshwar in Agra district, held during the month of Sawan.

In a separate incident, a private bus travelling from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh overturned at around 4 am on Saturday, also within Mathura limits. “Initial findings suggest the driver may have fallen asleep,” SSP Kumar said.

17 passengers were injured in the bus accident. Of them, eight were admitted to a hospital in Mathura and were reported stable. “Nine others have been referred to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra,” the SSP added. Mathura district magistrate CP Singh and the SSP met the injured at the hospital.