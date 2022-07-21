Few officers are of Cong, BSP and SP mindset, says UP minister Sanjay Nishad
LUCKNOW After influential Dalit minister from western UP, Dinesh Khatik, offered his resignation, fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad party is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took pot shots at a few officers in the state government. “There could always be some officers with Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party mindset, but they are exceptions,” he said.
“Jo thode bahut hain bhi, unke upar karywahi bhi to ho rahi hai aur phir ikka dukka aisey adhikariyon ki wajah se hum apne sangathan aur sarkar par thodey hi sawaal khade kar saktey hain (Action is being taken against the handful of them that are there. And, because of them, we can’t question our own organization, government),” he said while speaking to media persons on Thursday.
“As and when such (officers) surface, effective action is initiated…I thank chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.
“Kuchh ikka dukka panja, cycle, haathi wale karmachari zaroor ho sakte hain... UP bada pradesh hai… 25 crore ki abaadi hai...kahin na kahin nikal hi jaatey hain…lekin ye apawad hain (there could be some officers with panja (Congress symbol), cycle (Samajwadi Party symbol) and haathi (Bahujan Samaj Party symbol). But those are exceptions, not rule,” stated the minister.
Asked on reports about the minister having some issues on transfers in his department, he said: “There were a few employees who had genuine needs. I had said even if they are coming under the transfer policy, then too their genuine needs be considered. And that was done,” he said.
The minister said his department didn’t have many officers. “We have a few employees and officers. Yet, if we could record achievements in 100 days, of taking policies and programmes to the people, then of course, it’s the employees who deserve credit for that,” he added.
Bengaluru records highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years
Garden city Bengaluru has been breaking record after record for the last four months when it comes to weather milestones. After recording the wettest April in seven years, coldest May in 10 years and the wettest June in 10 years, Bengaluru has now seen the highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, India Meteorological Department observatory data said.
Delhi: School bus with 21 students catches fire in Rohini
As many as 21 students had a narrow escape after their school bus caught fire in the middle of a road in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon. The private bus was carrying students of Bal Bharti Public School when it caught fire in Sec-7, Rohini. All the students and the driver were evacuated safely.
{Misplaced baggage}Aviation company told to pay ₹20k to city woman
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed an aviation company to pay ₹15,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to the tune of ₹5,000 to a woman from BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, for misplacing heThe woman, Harpreet Kaur,'suggage. Passengers need to disclose during the check-in procedure if they are carrying valuables in their check-in baggage, and also have to pay extra charges for the same.
No differences anywhere, govt focused on helping the poor: UP minister
LUCKNOW Excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Thursday vehemently denied that he was unhappy with the goings-on in his department and threatened to initiate legal action against those who described him as one of the 'disgruntled ministers.' There were no differences anywhere and the government was focused on helping the poor, he said.
DSP murder: Traders take out silent march
The Tauru market association members and others residents took out a silent march on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the suspects who killed deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh on Tuesday while he was investigating a lead on the illegal stone mining activity in Nuh district. More than 300 policemen were deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said, adding that the march was concluded peacefully.
