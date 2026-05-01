‘Fighting Indian State’ remark: Allahabad HC junks plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed a plea that challenged a Sambhal court order refusing to direct registration of an FIR against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his controversial ‘fighting the Indian State’ remarks made last year. The petitioner said the Congress leader’s remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement. (For Representation)

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by one Simran Gupta. According to the petitioner, during the inauguration of the AICC office in 2025 the Congress leader allegedly remarked: “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself”.

According to her, the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country. Earlier on April 8, Justice Vikram D Chauhan reserved the order after hearing the counsel for the petitioner and the state government at length.

While rejecting the petition, the high court observed, “The Sambhal court of first instance has recorded a specific finding that there are no material particulars and circumstances provided by applicant-petitioner which would indicate that offence under section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 is made out.

“The court of first instance has further held that applicant-petitioner has not shown how the alleged speech is a threat to sovereignty, integrity and unity of country. The court of first instance has further held that the claim of applicant-petitioner that offending speech would incite instability and rebellion is based on petitioner suspicion and imagination and no material has been shown in support thereof,” the court said. The Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) addresses acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.