Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Filled with immense peace and energy: U’khand CM after holy dip

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Feb 11, 2025 06:46 AM IST

Calling the Mahakumbh a ‘religious Mahaparva’, he highlighted the deep significance of the sacred bath.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took a holy dip in the Sangam along with his mother, wife and son, and described it as an emotional and divine experience.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with his family, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday. (Sourced)
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with his family, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday. (Sourced)

Calling the Mahakumbh a ‘religious Mahaparva’, he highlighted the deep significance of the sacred bath.

According to an official statement, Dhami also spoke about the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, maintaning that planning was already underway to make it as historic and well-organized as the Mahakumbh. He assured that every possible facility would be provided to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

After his holy dip, the CM expressed his gratitude and called it his great fortune to partake in this sacred act of faith. “Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions across the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy,” he remarked.

Dhami also sought blessings from revered saints and seers at the Mahakumbh, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society’s direction. “We draw inspiration from their wisdom and move forward with their blessings,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On