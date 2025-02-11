Filled with immense peace and energy: U’khand CM after holy dip

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took a holy dip in the Sangam along with his mother, wife and son, and described it as an emotional and divine experience. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with his family, at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Monday. (Sourced)

Calling the Mahakumbh a ‘religious Mahaparva’, he highlighted the deep significance of the sacred bath.

According to an official statement, Dhami also spoke about the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh in Haridwar, maintaning that planning was already underway to make it as historic and well-organized as the Mahakumbh. He assured that every possible facility would be provided to ensure a grand and divine experience for devotees.

After his holy dip, the CM expressed his gratitude and called it his great fortune to partake in this sacred act of faith. “Prayagraj is the epicentre of devotion for millions across the world. Being here fills the heart with immense peace and energy,” he remarked.

Dhami also sought blessings from revered saints and seers at the Mahakumbh, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society’s direction. “We draw inspiration from their wisdom and move forward with their blessings,” he said.