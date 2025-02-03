Final Amrit Snan today; akhadas plan grand show

Ahead of the third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh on Monday, akhadas remained busy with decoration of chariots and palanquins and other preparations for the bathing festival the previous evening. All mahamandaleshwars of the akhadas plan to participate in the bathing ritual with complete pomp and show. An illuminated view of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday. (ANI)

The Amrit Snan of the akhadas will be held as per the time fixed by the administration for the Mauni Amavasya Snan on January 29, when each of the monastic orders was asked to pre-schedule their bathing by an hour as compared to the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

In view of the stampede on Mauni Amavasya, which as per officials claimed 30 lives and left another 60 inured, the akhadas postponed their bathing rituals and took a symbolic bath later than scheduled in a hugely toned-down affair.

However, this time, full enthusiasm is expected to be seen on Basant Panchami.

At Niranjani Akhada, Sri Mahant Ravindrapuri and secretary Ram Ratan Giri were seen preparing for the bathing ritual. In the camp of Juna Akhada, Mahant Harigiri, president Mahant Prem Giri and Mahant Narayan Giri chalked out the plan of mahamandaleshwars who will be taking the holy dip, among other things.

The president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, Sri Mahant Ravindrapuri said: “Our preparations for the final Amrit Snan are near complete. All akhadas will leave their camps in the order and timings decided in advance. There is great excitement among all sadhus for this great occasion.”

“All preparations are complete for the Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami. Contant communication is being maintained with senior office bearers and representatives of the akhadas so that the bathing takes place systematically and in the order and as per the schedule decided,” the district magistrate of Kumbh Nagar (Mela adhikari) Vijay Kiran Anand.

As per the schedule of the bathing decided by the Mela administration in tune with the senior sadhus of the akhadas, Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will leave their camps for the bathing ghats around 4 am and complete the bathing by 5.40am. As per the initial schedule, they were supposed to leaving the camps at 5.15 am, as was done on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

The sadhus of all akhadas, who arrive at bathing ghats in royal processions with full pomp and show, will complete their bathing by 3.55pm. Common devotees will directly benefit from this as once the sadhus move out, they will also get the opportunity to again start taking a dip in the Sangam.