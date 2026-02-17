Finding God in nature: How Puneet Katyayan spotted Lord Ganesh hidden in Lucknow's trees
A unique exhibition, Gajanan, inspired by nature and the supreme power, is currently underway in Lucknow. Puneet Katyayan has come up with Gajanan exhibition.
A unique exhibition, Gajanan, inspired by nature and the supreme power, is currently underway in the state capital. Academician and hobby photographer Puneet Katyayan has come up a photo exhibition on Lord Ganesh, and its USP is that all photos capture natural forms of the deity on trees.
The lensman has displayed 38 photographs in the exhibition, all featuring natural abstract portraits of the deity that he has clicked in and around Lucknow.
"It took me 10 years to build this collection. It started when I saw a burnt tree and spotted a very clear portrait of Gajanan on it. The photo stirred me up and began my hunt to search for Lord Ganesha's impression on trees — be it on the tree trunk, branches, or near the roots," says Katyayan.
This is his fourth solo exhibition; the earlier ones were on the subject Aks Ke Dharakt. "I have done three seasons of it with different sets of photographs. It was during my first exhibition in 2015 that I started working on this subject. Trees impress me, and they have a story to tell, which I showcase through my photographs. I spotted India's map on a tree, which became very popular. Besides, I have captured animal forms, human figures, and abstracts – all on trees," he says.
Through his photographs, he is also advocating for the preservation of trees and saving the environment.
“From my side, it's all a message that we should preserve trees and protect them. It's true that God is present everywhere, and these photos are just a small testimony. So, rather than talking about the environment on WhatsApp and social media, we should save trees. I used to go out to different places like Kukrail, Musabagh, Dilkusha, Residency, and random streets as well. It has taken hours, days, and months to get a proper shot and work on it.”
He calls it a blessing. "It's truly God's blessing that I was able to find these shots. Kehte hain dhoondne se bhagwan bhi mil jate hain, and it came true for me. I have over 100 photos in this series and have selected these amongst them," he adds.
An advertising professional, he is now an assistant professor at Amity University, a position he has held for the last four years.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Jai Krishna Agarwal, Anil Risal Singh, Amit Tangari and Rajneesh Rawat in the presence of art lovers and students. The exhibition will conclude on Wednesday.
Catch it live:
What: Gajanan photo exhibition
Where: Kala Srot Art Gallery, Aliganj
When: Till February 18
Entry: Free
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDeep Saxena
Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.