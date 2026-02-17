Finding God in nature: How Puneet Katyayan spotted Lord Ganesh hidden in Lucknow's trees

A unique exhibition, Gajanan, inspired by nature and the supreme power, is currently underway in the state capital. Academician and hobby photographer Puneet Katyayan has come up a photo exhibition on Lord Ganesh, and its USP is that all photos capture natural forms of the deity on trees. Puneet Katyayan (extreme left) at the photo exhibition Gajanan underway at Kala Srot Art Gallery in Lucknow The lensman has displayed 38 photographs in the exhibition, all featuring natural abstract portraits of the deity that he has clicked in and around Lucknow.

The photograph captured by Puneet Katyayan in 2015 that led to this exhibition 10 years after

"It took me 10 years to build this collection. It started when I saw a burnt tree and spotted a very clear portrait of Gajanan on it. The photo stirred me up and began my hunt to search for Lord Ganesha's impression on trees — be it on the tree trunk, branches, or near the roots," says Katyayan. This is his fourth solo exhibition; the earlier ones were on the subject Aks Ke Dharakt. "I have done three seasons of it with different sets of photographs. It was during my first exhibition in 2015 that I started working on this subject. Trees impress me, and they have a story to tell, which I showcase through my photographs. I spotted India's map on a tree, which became very popular. Besides, I have captured animal forms, human figures, and abstracts – all on trees," he says.

Dignitaries with Puneet Katyayan (extreme left) at the exhibition

Through his photographs, he is also advocating for the preservation of trees and saving the environment. “From my side, it's all a message that we should preserve trees and protect them. It's true that God is present everywhere, and these photos are just a small testimony. So, rather than talking about the environment on WhatsApp and social media, we should save trees. I used to go out to different places like Kukrail, Musabagh, Dilkusha, Residency, and random streets as well. It has taken hours, days, and months to get a proper shot and work on it.”

Art lovers at the exhibition