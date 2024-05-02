 Finesse of flautists charms Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Finesse of flautists charms Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2024 08:40 PM IST

The programme was organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya under the aegis of the culture department, and SPICMACAY

Winner of two Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Delhi and UP), maestro flautist Pandit Rajendra Prasanna graced the Kalamandapam Auditorium in a concert as the lead instrumentalist in a three-piece musical group on Thursday.

(From left) Pandit Rajendra Prasanna the lead flautist and Pandit Lalit Kumar on tabla. (HT Photo)
(From left) Pandit Rajendra Prasanna the lead flautist and Pandit Lalit Kumar on tabla. (HT Photo)

The programme was organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya under the aegis of the culture department, and SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Accompanied by Pandit Lalit Kumar on the tabla and Samyak Parashari on accompanying flute, the trio kept the audience mesmerised with renditions of classical ragas and songs.

This concert was organised to mark the beginning of the Lucknow chapter of SPICMACAY. Faculty and students of BSU attended the concert including vice-chancellor Mandvi Singh and registrar Srishti Dhaun, along with Indian classical music enthusiasts of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Finesse of flautists charms Lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On