Finesse of flautists charms Lucknow

Winner of two Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Delhi and UP), maestro flautist Pandit Rajendra Prasanna graced the Kalamandapam Auditorium in a concert as the lead instrumentalist in a three-piece musical group on Thursday. (From left) Pandit Rajendra Prasanna the lead flautist and Pandit Lalit Kumar on tabla. (HT Photo)

The programme was organised by Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya under the aegis of the culture department, and SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth).

Accompanied by Pandit Lalit Kumar on the tabla and Samyak Parashari on accompanying flute, the trio kept the audience mesmerised with renditions of classical ragas and songs.

This concert was organised to mark the beginning of the Lucknow chapter of SPICMACAY. Faculty and students of BSU attended the concert including vice-chancellor Mandvi Singh and registrar Srishti Dhaun, along with Indian classical music enthusiasts of the city.