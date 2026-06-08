Finisher Rinku, out of India T20 squad, needs a restart

Despite being a key figure in India’s T20 plans in recent years, Rinku Singh — widely regarded as one of the format’s best finishers — has been left out of India’s squads for the upcoming T20 series against Ireland and England, and for the Asian Games. The Uttar Pradesh batter, whose late-order fireworks and fearlessness have won him fans across the country, now faces a pivotal moment in his career. Rinku Singh in action during a UPT20 League match in Lucknow in 2025. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Rinku is at the crossroads off the back of an excellent domestic season for Uttar Pradesh. And he is banking on two high-profile domestic T20 tournaments to reignite his international prospects. He will play for Crickgiri Panthers in the ongoing Ghaziabad Premier League and for Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League in August — events that attract attention from selectors and franchise scouts and offer the kind of pressure situations that have defined his rise.

His childhood coach, Masood Ameeni, acknowledged that Rinku’s recent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders fell short of the highest expectations, but stressed that the overall numbers were respectable.

“Yes, he didn’t excel as he did in the past in IPL, but his 295 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate above 148 was good enough to get a place in the side. It’s a wake-up call for him and I am sure that soon he will be back in Team India as he knows how to excel under pressure,” Ameeni said on Sunday.

Renowned for finishing games under pressure and for compiling rapid, composed innings across formats, Rinku’s has been a regular name in India’s T20 discussions. That reputation means expectations are high when he takes the crease, and selectors will be looking for clear signs that he remains the match-winner they once relied upon.

Gyanendra Pandey, former India cricketer and ex-UP Ranji coach, outlined what Rinku needs to do to force his way back. “The path back combines immediate performance, adaptability and a longer-term plan that addresses perceived gaps,” Pandey said. He pointed to domestic T20 tournaments as a prime stage for Rinku to make his case. “Rinku must convert starts into big, match-winning contributions for Crickgiri Panthers. An innings or two of high-impact hitting — especially under pressure — will remind decision-makers of his finishing ability.”

Pandey highlighted metrics that will matter: strike rate, boundary percentage, and the capacity to clear the infield consistently during the death overs. Those numbers, he argued, are the hard evidence selectors will use to assess whether Rinku’s game remains tailored to international T20 demands.

He stressed that Rinku’s power-hitting remains one of his defining strengths. “His power is unmatched and he can change the course of a game at crucial moments,” he said. He referenced Rinku’s domestic season for Uttar Pradesh, where the batter not only played several big innings but produced match-saving displays on multiple occasions.

Pandey also noted Rinku’s leadership experience in the UPT20 League, suggesting that the upcoming tournaments could function as a relaunch pad. “This will be followed by the domestic season where he will get to start with white-ball cricket and that would also help him stage a comeback in the side,” he added.

For Rinku, the immediate task is clear as he needs to turn opportunities into unmistakable, high-impact performances so selectors have no reason to overlook him. The Ghaziabad Premier League and UPT20 League provide a concentrated window to do exactly that — and if Rinku delivers under pressure, the conversation about his international future will shift quickly back in his favour.