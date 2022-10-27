FIR against four for attacking cop in Lucknow

A head constable was allegedly attacked by four youths during a vehicle checking drive at Mohan Road late on Wednesday night. A video of the incident later went viral on social media. On Thursday, the head constable lodged an FIR at Para police station.

“All the four persons have been identified. They belong to village Salempur Patura in Para. Several police teams have been constituted to arrest them,” said Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police, Lucknow south.

According to the FIR, the head constable was patrolling on Wednesday night when he spotted four youths on a motorcycle near Budheshwar crossing under Para police station. When he stopped the youths and tried to shoot a video with his cellphone, they attacked the head constable and also damaged the cop’s cellphone.