Fire breaks out at mall in UP’s Kanpur, none hurt
A fire broke out in Rave Moti mall, one of the biggest and most visited malls of Kanpur, located in Rawatpur area on Sunday noon. It took eight fire tenders four hours to control the blaze. Giving this information, Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari no one was reported to be injured in the incident.
Short circuit in a departmental store was suspected to be reason for the fire which spread to first and second floors of the mall. There was rush in the mall due to Sunday. People started running for safety as soon as thick smoke started billowing out.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Brijesh Srivastava said the fire department faced difficulties in the operations as the wind was quite strong. The smoke was thick and that did not allow the fire fighters to enter the building. However, they managed to break in and controlled the fire. Further probe into the incident was under way, he added.
Visiting hours increased at Ayodhya’s makeshift Ram Mandir
The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Sunday increased visiting hours of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya for devotees by three hours in view of large number of devotees turning up at the makeshift temple. According to the Trust, one-and-half-hours each in morning and evening shifts have been increased. Now, doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi will remain open for devotees from 6am till 11.30am and thereafter from 2pm till 7.30pm.
‘Voluntary masking should be the way forward’
Mumbai Maharashtra has dropped its mask mandate. We welcome it, and not because we don't believe in masks. We believe that mandatory masking, especially in open spaces, does little to prevent spread. There are several reasons to believe this. Most people wear cloth masks as they are relatively comfortable to use. Crowded indoor spaces, where masking is likely to be most useful, were often exempt. Voluntary masking should be the way forward.
After CP’s instructions, FIRs almost double in city
Mumbai The number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the city has almost doubled after police commissioner Sanjay Pandey instructed cops to stop turning away citizens with minor complaints and register FIRs. The data obtained by Hindustan Times from the Mumbai police showed that in January and February this year, all the 99 police stations in the city had registered 3,878 and 4,602 FIRs, respectively, whereas in March, the number went up to 8,028.
Cops to be felicitated every fortnight for fitness, functioning & grooming
PRAYAGRAJ: Policemen who wear clean uniforms, maintain their health and display good behaviour towards people will now be felicitated by the SSP every fortnight. The cops will be selected on five parameters which will include good uniform, good fitness and good behaviour, among others. Cops who do well, including constables, head constables, woman cops and sub-inspectors will be felicitated every 15 days in a bid to motivate other cops,” SSP Ajay Kumar said.
No water cuts planned in Pune, dams well stocked
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has not planned any water cuts in the coming days as the four dams which provide water to Pune city have adequate stock. “The PMC has not planned any water cuts right now as there is enough water stock in all four dams-Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadkwasla and Temghar,” said head of water department PMC, Aniruddha Pawaskar.
