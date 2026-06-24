Fire probe widens, LDA sends names of 6 PCS officers to govt

LUCKNOW A day after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) recommended action against 18 officials for alleged lapses linked to the Aliganj commercial building fire, the authority forwarded more names to the state government, widening the scope of the inquiry beyond engineers and enforcement officials, highly placed sources in LDA told HT on Wednesday. A senior official familiar with the report said the names of the PCS officers have been sent separately to the state government because disciplinary action against them falls under the government’s jurisdiction. (Pic for representation)

According to senior LDA officials who prepared the report, only four to five of the 18 officials named in the initial report have retired, while the majority continue to serve in government departments. Around three of them are currently posted in the LDA, while the remaining officers are serving in different districts and departments across the state.

Sources said the authority has now recommended action against six PCS officers who held key positions in the LDA during the period when the building allegedly underwent unauthorised construction and continued commercial operations despite enforcement proceedings and notices being served.

The latest development indicates that the inquiry is moving beyond field-level officials and examining the role of senior administrators who supervised enforcement activities, handled legal proceedings and monitored compliance with building regulations.

A senior official familiar with the report said the names of the PCS officers have been sent separately to the state government because disciplinary action against them falls under the government’s jurisdiction.

“The accountability process is continuing. The authority has examined records from different periods and has forwarded additional names wherever responsibility emerged during the inquiry,” the official said.

PCS officers often get posted in LDA on positions such as vihit pradhikari, joint secretary, secretary and officer on special duty (OSD). They play a crucial role in processing enforcement cases, reviewing notices, supervising zonal offices and taking decisions related to unauthorised constructions.

Officials said investigators reviewed records spanning nearly a decade to determine how the building continued to witness alleged violations despite repeated opportunities for regulatory intervention.

A day after the devastating fire at a commercial complex in Sector D, Aliganj, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar submitted a report to the state government recommending action against the then vihit pradhikari, five zonal officers, six assistant engineers and six junior engineers who served in enforcement zone 4 between 2016 and 2026.

The inquiry found that the building stood on a 1,992 sq ft plot that was originally sanctioned for residential use. The property was purchased by brothers Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla in 2013, while the LDA approved a residential building map under the auto-map scheme in 2014.

Investigators found that commercial activities gradually expanded from the premises and continued for years. The report alleged that officials posted at various levels failed to conduct effective monitoring or initiate timely enforcement measures.

The inquiry also highlighted a crucial development from 2016. Records showed that authorities had issued a demolition order against the building but later revoked it after the builder submitted an application. Investigators concluded that the withdrawal of the demolition proceedings allowed unauthorized construction and commercial use to continue unchecked.

Meanwhile, the LDA has launched a citywide enforcement drive against illegal commercial activities and unauthorized constructions.

Now, fire safety affidavit must for building plan approval

In a major fallout of the Aliganj fire tragedy, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has tightened building safety regulations by making fire safety affidavits mandatory before approving building plans. The move seeks to fix accountability on property owners and strengthen compliance even in buildings where a fire department NoC is not required.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar on Wednesday issued the order, directing officials to ensure that every residential and commercial building, except single-unit low-rise houses, complies with minimum fire safety standards before receiving approval.

Under the new system, applicants must submit a notarised affidavit confirming the availability of prescribed fire safety arrangements. The authority will maintain a separate register for these affidavits at its headquarters and monitor compliance through weekly reports submitted to the LDA secretary.

City-wide safety audit

The LDA has also ordered a city-wide inspection drive focusing on buildings that attract large public gatherings. Zonal officers will inspect fire safety measures, basement usage and parking facilities in commercial and institutional establishments.

The authority will obtain affidavits from building owners regarding the use of basements and parking areas and verify whether these spaces are being used according to approved plans.

The V-C directed special inspections of coaching centres, gyms, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, commercial complexes and multi-storey residential projects.

Officials will identify buildings operating without sanctioned maps, structures with illegal basement usage and establishments violating fire safety norms. The authority has warned of strict action against violators.

71 commercial units sealed, 83 served notices

In one of its biggest enforcement drives in recent years, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed 71 establishments and issued notices to 83 others for operating in violation of building norms and safety regulations. The action comes in wake of the deadly Aliganj fire tragedy, signalling a citywide crackdown on commercial establishments functioning without mandatory compliance.

Acting on the directions of LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar, enforcement teams conducted inspections across all seven zones of the city along with officials from the fire department and Lucknow Police. Coaching centres, libraries, dance studios, playgroup schools, blood banks, computer institutes, nursing homes, hotels and commercial complexes were among the establishments inspected, said officials.

They said the drive will continue for the next three weeks, with special focus on buildings where commercial activities are being carried out without proper approvals.

The highest number of sealing actions were reported from Gomti Nagar, Kanpur Road and Hazratganj. In Gomti Nagar, the enforcement team sealed nine coaching centres, including branches of prominent institutes. In the Kanpur Road and Krishna Nagar areas, 16 coaching centres were sealed and notices served to 16 property owners.

The crackdown also triggered concern among commercial operators in prime business areas. In Hazratganj, 14 establishments, including coaching institutes, were sealed and notices issued to 20 building owners. In zone 5, five buildings were sealed while notices were served to 21 owners.

In Krishna Nagar, Vijay Nagar and Manak Nagar, the authority sealed seven establishments, including a library, a coaching academy and a hotel found operating in buildings allegedly violating prescribed norms. Six more establishments were sealed in zone 4 and seven notices were issued.

LDA officials said the inspections were aimed at identifying unauthorized commercial activities, misuse of residential buildings and violations related to fire safety and sanctioned building plans. The authority has warned that further action, including demolition and prosecution, could follow against repeat violators.